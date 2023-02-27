See football fans' mid-game tribute to earthquake victims
Turkish football fans threw thousands of stuffed animals onto the field during a match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor in Istanbul in support of children impacted by the Turkey-Syria earthquake. The game stopped at 4 minutes and 17 seconds to correspond with the time the earthquake first struck south eastern Turkey at 4:17 AM local on Feb 6.
00:48 - Source: CNN
