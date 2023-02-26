Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre in central Moscow on February 21, 2023. (Photo by Pavel BEDNYAKOV / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
'Shocking': Reporter says Russian losses are increasing support for Putin's war
Fareed Zakaria, GPS
New York Times reporter Valerie Hopkins discusses support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine among the Russian people.
02:42 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre in central Moscow on February 21, 2023. (Photo by Pavel BEDNYAKOV / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
'Shocking': Reporter says Russian losses are increasing support for Putin's war
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab nablus clash
Hear Palestinians in the West Bank describe this week's Israeli raid
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Xi Jinping vpx
Why US officials believe China will send 'lethal support' to Russia
04:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mysterious metal sphere
See the mysterious object baffling onlookers and officials in Japan
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
park jin hancocks split
South Korea FM: 'We have to maintain peace and stability on Korean peninsula'
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SailGP1
Video: High winds turn racing sail into wrecking ball
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi, and Atiku Abubakar
Here's what to know about Nigeria's presidential election
03:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Avlon - Chinese Overseas Police - Option1 16x9
She uncovered more than 100 secret overseas Chinese 'police stations' - including in the USA
06:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
afghan family
CNN meets Afghan family stuggling to reunite
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab turkey hatay dashcam aftershock
Videos capture moment 6.3 magnitude aftershock hits Turkey
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
phone call
Hear friend's reaction after man rescued from rubble makes emotional phone call
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
iran black sites vpx
CNN special report uncovers dozens of 'black sites' used for torturing protesters
07:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
brazil landslides
Deadly rains and landslides batter Brazil's São Paulo during carnival festivities
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a ceremony of donating 600mm super-large multiple launch rocket system at a garden of the Workers' Party of Korea headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Hear why expert believes something is going on behind the scenes with Kim Jong Un
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Battle of Oranges orig
Watch thousands of oranges go flying through air in massive food fight
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 nicola bulley police handout
See the timeline leading up to Nicola Bulley's disappearance
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN