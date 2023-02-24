Hear Palestinians in the West Bank describe this week's Israeli raid
At least 11 Palestinians were killed during a rare daytime raid in the occupied West Bank that Israeli military forces say was targeting three militants planning an imminent attack. CNN's Hadas Gold reports.
02:32 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
Hear Palestinians in the West Bank describe this week's Israeli raid
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why US officials believe China will send 'lethal support' to Russia
04:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the mysterious object baffling onlookers and officials in Japan
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
South Korea FM: 'We have to maintain peace and stability on Korean peninsula'
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: High winds turn racing sail into wrecking ball
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's what to know about Nigeria's presidential election
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
She uncovered more than 100 secret overseas Chinese 'police stations' - including in the USA
06:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN meets Afghan family stuggling to reunite
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dashcam captures moment 6.3 magnitutde aftershock hits Turkey
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear friend's reaction after man rescued from rubble makes emotional phone call
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN special report uncovers dozens of 'black sites' used for torturing protesters
07:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Deadly rains and landslides batter Brazil's São Paulo during carnival festivities
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why expert believes something is going on behind the scenes with Kim Jong Un
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch thousands of oranges go flying through air in massive food fight
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the timeline leading up to Nicola Bulley's disappearance
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN