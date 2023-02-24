'Russian warship, go f**k yourself': Latvian MP invokes Ukrainian rallying cry to slam Russia at OPEC
Latvian delegate Rihards Kols was met with applause when he called Russia's inclusion a "disgrace" at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OPEC) meeting.
01:32 - Source: CNN
