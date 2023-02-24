They got married the day Russia invaded. It's been the longest year of their lives
Yaryna Arieva and Sviatoslav Fursin are not going to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. The Ukrainian couple got married on the day Russia launched a full-scale attack on their country. A year later, Ukraine is still at war. Russian missiles are still falling from the sky, and people are still dying.
