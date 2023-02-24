'It's in their interest': Expert on why China would want to help Russia against Ukraine
Reports obtained by CNN appear to show China is sending parts labeled for military use to Russia as aid in Ukraine war. CNN's Will Ripley explains.
04:37 - Source: CNN
World News 17 videos
'It's in their interest': Expert on why China would want to help Russia against Ukraine
04:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the mysterious object baffling onlookers and officials in Japan
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter walks through town Russia is 'struggling' to seize
03:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
South Korea FM: 'We have to maintain peace and stability on Korean peninsula'
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: High winds turn racing sail into wrecking ball
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
'So many tears': Ukrainian body transporter details process to give families closure
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Millions' of Ukrainians without aid because Russia won't guarantee safety, says UN's humanitarian coordinator
13:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's what to know about Nigeria's presidential election
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
She uncovered more than 100 secret overseas Chinese 'police stations' - including in the USA
06:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN meets Afghan family stuggling to reunite
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Videos capture moment 6.3 magnitude aftershock hits Turkey
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Deadly rains and landslides batter Brazil's São Paulo during carnival festivities
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why expert believes something is going on behind the scenes with Kim Jong Un
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch thousands of oranges go flying through air in massive food fight
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the timeline leading up to Nicola Bulley's disappearance
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Earthquake survivors are being rescued 10 days later -- here's how they've survived
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
A dad and his child were separated after being pulled from rubble. See their emotional reunion
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN