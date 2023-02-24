'He knows where to find me': US defense secretary says Chinese counterpart refuses talks
CNN's Kaitlan Collins sits down with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss international security and China relations amid the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
03:40 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'He knows where to find me': US defense secretary says Chinese counterpart refuses talks
03:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pentagon chief's prediction about Russia's war in Ukraine
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why Kevin McCarthy gave Jan. 6 security footage to Tucker Carlson
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mayor reacts to bill that could have White-appointed court system for majority-Black city
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Nikki Haley said about Confederate history in 2010 interview
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Maggie Haberman's reaction to Trump grand jury foreperson's statements
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Train transporting Biden in Ukraine now dubbed 'Rail Force One'
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Trump supporter tells 'Daily Show' contributor why he stopped supporting Trump
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Foreperson reacts to Trump's claim that he gets total exoneration in GA probe
06:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Historian explains the importance of Biden's framing of Russia's war with Ukraine
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear retired brigadier general explain 'significance' of Biden's visit to Ukraine
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Why would you lie about something like that?': Piers Morgan confronts George Santos in TV interview
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump lashes out at Ron DeSantis on social media
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Homeland Security chief pushes back on impeachment talk
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
'He could easily destroy us': See Tucker Carlson's private text about Trump
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP lawmakers react to Chinese diplomat mocking US response
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN