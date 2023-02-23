'I feel a hundred years older:' One man's most personal moments from the past year in Ukraine
The last 12 months of war have changed many Ukrainian lives forever. See one man's experience, from spending his birthday evacuating Kyiv to the blackouts that nearly broke his spirit and the death of one of his friends on the frontline.
