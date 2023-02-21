Shaun Anderson Medal AV Screengrab
South African Paralympic archer aims for gold
While competing at the 2022 African Archery Championships in Pretoria, two-time Paralympian Shaun Anderson shares his personal journey and hopes for the sport.
03:42 - Source: CNN
AV Shaun Anderson Screengrab
South African athletes set their sights on the Olympics, Paralympics
23:08
AV Caitlin Rooscrantz Screengrab
Artistic gymnast raises the bar in South Africa
02:38
Frame grab from My Drive episode
My Drive with Pheelz
03:49
Selly Raby Kane African Voices 2
These Africans are re-writing the rules of fashion and pageantry
22:59
Selly Raby Kane AV Screengrab
How Dakar inspires Senegalese designer Selly Raby Kane
03:38
Single Leg Amputee Sports Assoc AV
Empowering African amputees through sport
23:01
Ntando Mahlangu AV Screebgrab
South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu sets sights on 2024 Paralympics
03:22
Frame grab of Korede bello from African Voices My Drive
My Drive with Korede Bello
04:18
Kenneth Gyang Screengrab African Voices
Meet the creatives elevating Africa's film industry
23:00
Derek Boateng African Voices Screengrab
Former pro footballer scouts next generation of African players
02:52
AVP Football Legends Screengrab
Legendary footballers move the sport forward in Africa
23:02
Namibia ophthalmologist South Africa Neurosurgeon neurosurgery spc_00000811.png
The 'Miracle Doctor' giving people their sight back
23:01
African Voices Martine Viljoen Screengrab
Saving southern Africa's sea turtles and penguins
03:46
South Africa Kenya Animal conservation Super Tusker elephants Pengiuns Tsavo Trust SPC_00000000.png
The conservations protecting Africa's vulnerable animals
23:01
