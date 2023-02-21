Col. Leighton vpx
Retired colonel weighs in on Putin suspending participation in nuclear arms pact with US
Retired US Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton weighs in on President Vladimir Putin's declaration that he is suspending Russia's participation in the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty.
World News 16 videos
brazil landslides
Deadly rains and landslides batter Brazil's São Paulo during carnival festivities
00:56
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a ceremony of donating 600mm super-large multiple launch rocket system at a garden of the Workers' Party of Korea headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Hear why expert believes something is going on behind the scenes with Kim Jong Un
02:29
01 Battle of Oranges orig
Watch thousands of oranges go flying through air in massive food fight
01:04
01 nicola bulley police handout
See the timeline leading up to Nicola Bulley's disappearance
02:38
Gupta earthquake survival orig thumb 3
Earthquake survivors are being rescued 10 days later -- here's how they've survived
02:38
turkey father daughter reunion 2
A dad and his child were separated after being pulled from rubble. See their emotional reunion
03:33
08 Defense Industry Ukraine
CNN gets rare access inside a plant making ammo for Ukraine
02:51
phone call
Hear friend's reaction after man rescued from rubble makes emotional phone call
01:31
screengrab india independent media
Modi government's BBC raid raises question about India's press freedom
02:48
turkey quake aftermath gupta drone 0216
See drone footage of what Turkey region looks like 10 days after quake
02:53
bakhmut missile vpx
Video shows volunteer medics targeted by Russian missile
04:40
Aman Van Dyk
Inside the 'most powerful jihadist group in the world'
15:37
ADIYAMAN, TURKIYE - FEBRUARY 14: 18-year-old teenager, Muhammed Cafer Cetin is rescued by search and rescue teams from under rubble of a collapsed building 198 hours after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit Turkiye's Adiyaman, on February 14, 2023. On Feb. 06, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis. Later, at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district struck the region. (Photo by Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Rescuers still locating survivors trapped for over 200 hours
03:04
turkey earthquake olive grove orig
Deadly earthquake leaves deep chasm in middle of olive grove
00:48
sanjay turkey hospital vpx
CNN reports from largest trauma hospital in the Turkish quake zone
02:48
