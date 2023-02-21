'Alternative reality': CNN correspondent fact-checks Putin's speech
Russian President Vladimir Putin doubled down on his war in Ukraine and sought to blame the West for the conflict during his state of the nation speech. He rolled out a familiar list of justifications for his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. CNN's Clarissa Ward reports.
02:18 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
'Alternative reality': CNN correspondent fact-checks Putin's speech
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Everything is sinking': Hear Wagner leader discuss supply problems
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
What would happen if China supports Russia in Ukraine war? Retired lieutenant colonel weighs in
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
How one family fled Russia's military draft
03:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exiled Russian journalists share how some Russians feel about the invasion
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Worry spreads about country Putin may target next
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
War expert predicts how Putin's war in Ukraine might end
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter shares what Blinken and Chinese foreign minister discussed
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
'If you're frightened you should stay home': CNN flies with Ukrainian attack helicopter
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
US formally accuses Russian forces of crimes against humanity
03:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Soldier almost lost leg from battlefield injuries. See how things turned around for him
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter says Putin is now traveling by armored train. Hear why
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear the message the Belarusian president told a CNN reporter to relay to Biden
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN gets rare access inside a plant making ammo for Ukraine
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why Ukraine thinks Russia will launch new offensive from Belarus
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
She met Putin when he was first elected. Hear how he's changed
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN