Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands before a meeting, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 20, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Watch President Biden's full speech from surprise visit to Kyiv
Kotrikadze Dzyadko Russia Exiles Split SCREENGRAB
Exiled Russian journalists share how some Russians feel about the invasion
Video only Putin Moldova comp
Worry spreads about country Putin may target next
Michael Kofman 0219
War expert predicts how Putin's war in Ukraine might end
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 18, 2023 in Munich, Germany. The Munich Security Conference brings together defence leaders and stakeholders from around the world and is taking place February 17-19. Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine is dominating the agenda.
Reporter shares what Blinken and Chinese foreign minister discussed
explosion
'If you're frightened you should stay home': CNN flies with Ukrainian attack helicopter
18 February 2023, Bavaria, Munich: Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, attends the Security Conference. The 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) will take place from February 17 to 19, 2023, at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich.
US formally accuses Russian forces of crimes against humanity
Ukrainian soldier Vladyslav Orlov
Soldier almost lost leg from battlefield injuries. See how things turned around for him
Putin Armored Train SCREENGRAB
Reporter says Putin is now traveling by armored train. Hear why
fred and belarusian president
Hear the message the Belarusian president told a CNN reporter to relay to Biden
08 Defense Industry Ukraine
CNN gets rare access inside a plant making ammo for Ukraine
Belarus Pleitgen Screengrab
See why Ukraine thinks Russia will launch new offensive from Belarus
Russia's president Vladimir Putin attends the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting at the Congress Hall in Bishkek on December 9, 2022.
She met Putin when he was first elected. Hear how he's changed
bakhmut missile vpx
Video shows volunteer medics targeted by Russian missile
The Ukrainian forces released a video of a powerful explosion they said resulted from an attack that destroyed a Russian multiple rocket launcher that fired thermobaric weapons near the town of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.
Video appears to show Ukrainians destroying weapon that rips the oxygen out of humans' lungs
Russian Mothers
Russian mothers gather to send Putin a message about their sons fighting in war
