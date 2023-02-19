Worry spreads about country Putin may target next
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep concern over the security of Moldova, a small European country with Russian-backed territory bordering Ukraine. Moldovan President Maia Sandu accused Russia of planning to destabilize the former Soviet republic, echoing a claim made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. CNN's Bianna Golodryga speaks with Moldovan journalist and author Paula Erizanu.
