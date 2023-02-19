War expert predicts how Putin's war in Ukraine might end
Podcast host and war expert Michael Kofman discusses Russia's war in Ukraine and how it could possibly end.
Russia-Ukraine conflict 17 videos
Reporter shares what Blinken and Chinese foreign minister discussed
'If you're frightened you should stay home': CNN flies with Ukrainian attack helicopter
US formally accuses Russian forces of crimes against humanity
Soldier almost lost leg from battlefield injuries. See how things turned around for him
Reporter says Putin is now traveling by armored train. Hear why
Hear the message the Belarusian president told a CNN reporter to relay to Biden
CNN gets rare access inside a plant making ammo for Ukraine
See why Ukraine thinks Russia will launch new offensive from Belarus
She met Putin when he was first elected. Hear how he's changed
Video shows volunteer medics targeted by Russian missile
Video appears to show Ukrainians destroying weapon that rips the oxygen out of humans' lungs
Russian mothers gather to send Putin a message about their sons fighting in war
This is how Ukrainians are training to use Leopard 2 tanks
These Ukrainian parents are fighting to get their children back from Russian camps
Former Russian state journalist describes harrowing escape from Russia
Hear Russian prisoner's chilling final message to wife after fighting in Ukraine
