CNN special report uncovers dozens of 'black sites' used for torturing protesters
A CNN investigation has uncovered a network of black sites used by Iranian authorities to perpetrate the worst torture and abuses at an industrial scale. Cross-referencing witness testimony and satellite imagery, the CNN International investigations team has exposed at least two dozen sites, where due process is suspended and regime operatives have free reign. CNN has reached out to the Iranian government for comment on the allegations of torture and abuse at these unofficial locations but has not received a response.
07:11 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
CNN special report uncovers dozens of 'black sites' used for torturing protesters
07:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Deadly rains and landslides batter Brazil's São Paulo during carnival festivities
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why expert believes something is going on behind the scenes with Kim Jong Un
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch thousands of oranges go flying through air in massive food fight
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the timeline leading up to Nicola Bulley's disappearance
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Earthquake survivors are being rescued 10 days later -- here's how they've survived
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
A dad and his child were separated after being pulled from rubble. See their emotional reunion
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN gets rare access inside a plant making ammo for Ukraine
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear friend's reaction after man rescued from rubble makes emotional phone call
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Modi government's BBC raid raises question about India's press freedom
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
See drone footage of what Turkey region looks like 10 days after quake
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows volunteer medics targeted by Russian missile
04:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside the 'most powerful jihadist group in the world'
15:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rescuers still locating survivors trapped for over 200 hours
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Deadly earthquake leaves deep chasm in middle of olive grove
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reports from largest trauma hospital in the Turkish quake zone
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN