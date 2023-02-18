Soldier almost lost leg from battlefield injuries. See how things turned around for him
Ukrainian soldier Vladyslav Orlov who endured multiple injuries from the battlefield during Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, had an operation in New York. He shares his story and perspective on the war with CNN's Omar Jimenez.
02:53 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 17 videos
Soldier almost lost leg from battlefield injuries. See how things turned around for him
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter says Putin is now traveling by armored train. Hear why
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear the message the Belarusian president told a CNN reporter to relay to Biden
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN gets rare access inside a plant making ammo for Ukraine
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why Ukraine thinks Russia will launch new offensive from Belarus
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
She met Putin when he was first elected. Hear how he's changed
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows volunteer medics targeted by Russian missile
04:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video appears to show Ukrainians destroying weapon that rips the oxygen out of humans' lungs
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian mothers gather to send Putin a message about their sons fighting in war
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is how Ukrainians are training to use Leopard 2 tanks
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
These Ukrainian parents are fighting to get their children back from Russian camps
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Russian state journalist describes harrowing escape from Russia
04:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Russian prisoner's chilling final message to wife after fighting in Ukraine
05:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Satellite images show 'intense bombardment' as Russian army faces heavy losses
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers taking Russian prisoners
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear retired officer's warning to Ukraine ahead of potential Russian offensive
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what convicts fighting for Russia are saying about the war
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN