Reporter shares what Blinken and Chinese foreign minister discussed
CNN's Nic Robertson reports that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, for the first time since the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon and the US had recently begun seeing "disturbing" trendlines in China's support for Russia's military.
01:57 - Source: CNN
