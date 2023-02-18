United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 18, 2023 in Munich, Germany. The Munich Security Conference brings together defence leaders and stakeholders from around the world and is taking place February 17-19. Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine is dominating the agenda.
Reporter shares what Blinken and Chinese foreign minister discussed
Newsroom
CNN's Nic Robertson reports that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, for the first time since the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon and the US had recently begun seeing "disturbing" trendlines in China's support for Russia's military.
01:57 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 18, 2023 in Munich, Germany. The Munich Security Conference brings together defence leaders and stakeholders from around the world and is taking place February 17-19. Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine is dominating the agenda.
Reporter shares what Blinken and Chinese foreign minister discussed
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
18 February 2023, Bavaria, Munich: Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, attends the Security Conference. The 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) will take place from February 17 to 19, 2023, at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich.
US formally accuses Russian forces of crimes against humanity
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
turkey father daughter reunion 2
A dad and his child were separated after being pulled from rubble. See their emotional reunion
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
08 Defense Industry Ukraine
CNN gets rare access inside a plant making ammo for Ukraine
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
phone call
Hear friend's reaction after man rescued from rubble makes emotional phone call
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab india independent media
Modi government's BBC raid raises question about India's press freedom
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
turkey quake aftermath gupta drone 0216
See drone footage of what Turkey region looks like 10 days after quake
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Armored Train SCREENGRAB
Reporter says Putin is now traveling by armored train. Hear why
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bakhmut missile vpx
Video shows volunteer medics targeted by Russian missile
04:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Ukrainian forces released a video of a powerful explosion they said resulted from an attack that destroyed a Russian multiple rocket launcher that fired thermobaric weapons near the town of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.
Video appears to show Ukrainians destroying weapon that rips the oxygen out of humans' lungs
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Aman Van Dyk
Inside the 'most powerful jihadist group in the world'
15:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ADIYAMAN, TURKIYE - FEBRUARY 14: 18-year-old teenager, Muhammed Cafer Cetin is rescued by search and rescue teams from under rubble of a collapsed building 198 hours after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit Turkiye's Adiyaman, on February 14, 2023. On Feb. 06, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis. Later, at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district struck the region. (Photo by Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Rescuers still locating survivors trapped for over 200 hours
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Belarus Pleitgen Screengrab
See why Ukraine thinks Russia will launch new offensive from Belarus
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
turkey earthquake olive grove orig
Deadly earthquake leaves deep chasm in middle of olive grove
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sanjay turkey hospital vpx
CNN reports from largest trauma hospital in the Turkish quake zone
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh, Wednesday, Feb. 15 2023. Sturgeon has resigned as first minister of Scotland following months of controversy over a law that makes it simpler for people to change their gender on official documents. Sturgeon led the country's devolved government and the Scottish National Party for eight years. (Jane Barlow/Pool photo via AP)
Nicola Sturgeon says she will resign as Scottish first minister
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN