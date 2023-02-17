'If you're frightened you should stay home': CNN flies with Ukrainian attack helicopter
CNN spent time embedded with the Sikorsky Brigade in eastern Ukraine operating from a secret base where they conduct combat missions against Russian forces. CNN's Sam Kiley reports.
03:18 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 17 videos
'If you're frightened you should stay home': CNN flies with Ukrainian attack helicopter
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter says Putin is now traveling by armored train. Hear why
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear the message the Belarusian president told a CNN reporter to relay to Biden
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN gets rare access inside a plant making ammo for Ukraine
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why Ukraine thinks Russia will launch new offensive from Belarus
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
She met Putin when he was first elected. Hear how he's changed
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows volunteer medics targeted by Russian missile
04:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video appears to show Ukraine striking weapon that rips the oxygen out of humans' lungs
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian mothers gather to send Putin a message about their sons fighting in war
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is how Ukrainians are training to use Leopard 2 tanks
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
These Ukrainian parents are fighting to get their children back from Russian camps
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Russian state journalist describes harrowing escape from Russia
04:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Russian prisoner's chilling final message to wife after fighting in Ukraine
05:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Satellite images show 'intense bombardment' as Russian army faces heavy losses
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers taking Russian prisoners
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear retired officer's warning to Ukraine ahead of potential Russian offensive
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what convicts fighting for Russia are saying about the war
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN