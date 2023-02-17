Reporter says Putin is now traveling by armored train. Hear why
Investigative reporter Ilya Rozhdestvensky shares what he's learned about the armored train that the Dossier Center says Russian President Vladimir Putin is using instead of his private airplane.
02:15 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Reporter says Putin is now traveling by armored train. Hear why
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why Ukraine thinks Russia will launch new offensive from Belarus
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
She met Putin when he was first elected. Hear how he's changed
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows volunteer medics targeted by Russian missile
04:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video appears to show Ukrainians destroying weapon that rips the oxygen out of humans' lungs
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian mothers gather to send Putin a message about their sons fighting in war
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is how Ukrainians are training to use Leopard 2 tanks
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
These Ukrainian parents are fighting to get their children back from Russian camps
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Russian state journalist describes harrowing escape from Russia
04:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Russian prisoner's chilling final message to wife after fighting in Ukraine
05:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Satellite images show 'intense bombardment' as Russian army faces heavy losses
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers taking Russian prisoners
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear retired officer's warning to Ukraine ahead of potential Russian offensive
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what convicts fighting for Russia are saying about the war
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Author reacts to Musk's reversal on Ukraine funding: 'Tiniest tiny fraction' of Musk's wealth (2022)
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why retired maj. general believes Russia is getting 'routinely smashed' by Ukraine
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN