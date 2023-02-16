Sanjay Gupta rides on helicopter delivering aid to Turkey quake region
CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta joins a helicopter mission delivering aid to survivors in Turkey's Hatay Province, the epicenter of an earthquake that killed more than 36,000 people. While search and rescue missions are still underway, another challenge is to deliver goods to places hard to access where people rely on aid packages for basic supplies.
02:53 - Source: CNN
