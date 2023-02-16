turkey Antakya earthquake karadsheh walk and talk intldesk _00012105.png
See destruction in devastated Turkish city of Antakya
The Turkish city of Antakya was one of the worst hit by the earthquake that has killed over 30,000 people. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh surveys the scope of the damage and the staggering amount of work that remains to be done in Antakya, Turkey.
01:27 - Source: CNN
See destruction in devastated Turkish city of Antakya
screengrab india independent media
Modi government's BBC raid raises question about India's press freedom
02:48
The Ukrainian forces released a video of a powerful explosion they said resulted from an attack that destroyed a Russian multiple rocket launcher that fired thermobaric weapons near the town of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.
Video appears to show Ukrainians destroying weapon that rips the oxygen out of humans' lungs
00:40
ADIYAMAN, TURKIYE - FEBRUARY 14: 18-year-old teenager, Muhammed Cafer Cetin is rescued by search and rescue teams from under rubble of a collapsed building 198 hours after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit Turkiye's Adiyaman, on February 14, 2023. On Feb. 06, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis. Later, at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district struck the region. (Photo by Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Rescuers still locating survivors trapped for over 200 hours
03:04
turkey earthquake olive grove orig
Deadly earthquake leaves deep chasm in middle of olive grove
00:48
sanjay turkey hospital vpx
CNN reports from largest trauma hospital in the Turkish quake zone
02:48
nurses
Child found alive after a week under the rubble in Turkey
03:37
Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh, Wednesday, Feb. 15 2023. Sturgeon has resigned as first minister of Scotland following months of controversy over a law that makes it simpler for people to change their gender on official documents. Sturgeon led the country's devolved government and the Scottish National Party for eight years. (Jane Barlow/Pool photo via AP)
Nicola Sturgeon says she will resign as Scottish first minister
01:12
screengrab new zealand farmland submerged
Drone footage shows extent of flooding as cyclone rips through New Zealand
01:54
screengrab new zealand cyclone gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand's North Island. See the scene on the ground
01:26
jerusalem
Two of her children died in a terror attack. Hear her message
01:47
2015 chinese spy balloon factory 02
Inside a Chinese factory that made high-tech balloons in 2015
03:45
juliette kayyem SCREENGRAB February 12 2023
Analyst thinks this is why more unidentified objects are being spotted
01:57
Kim Jong Un and his daughter attends a military parade celebrating North Korean army's founding anniversary where North Korea's latest weapons were displayed on February 08, 2023.
North Korea's parade shows off missiles and Kim Jong Un's potential successor. See what it looked like
01:30
amazon illegal mining amanpour 2
Indigenous communities battle illegal gold miners in the Amazon (2021)
04:53
video thumbnail amanpour lula
Amanpour to Lula: How do you deal with half your population despising you?
02:39
