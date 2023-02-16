Russia's president Vladimir Putin attends the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting at the Congress Hall in Bishkek on December 9, 2022.
She met Putin when he was first elected. Hear how he's changed
Nina Khrushcheva, professor of international studies and great-grandaughter of former Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, talks to CNN's Erin Burnett about Russian President Vladimir Putin's transformation into an isolated figure.
Leopard 2A4 tanks take part in a military training near Tata, Hungary, February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
This is how Ukrainians are training to use Leopard 2 tanks
marina ovsyannikova ebof
Former Russian state journalist describes harrowing escape from Russia
video thumbnail NPW wagner prisoner man
Hear Russian prisoner's chilling final message to wife after fighting in Ukraine
russia ukraine war
Satellite images show 'intense bombardment' as Russian army faces heavy losses
Ukraine Car on Roof McKenzie vpx
Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers taking Russian prisoners
Mike lyons
Hear retired officer's warning to Ukraine ahead of potential Russian offensive
Wagner Convict Soldiers Pleitgen SCREENGRAB
Hear what convicts fighting for Russia are saying about the war
bill browder vpx
Author reacts to Musk's reversal on Ukraine funding: 'Tiniest tiny fraction' of Musk's wealth (2022)
spider marks russia ban 02/08
Why retired maj. general believes Russia is getting 'routinely smashed' by Ukraine
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses British MPs in Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster, home to Britain's House of Commons and House of Lords in central London on February 8, 2023. - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday hailed Britain as "one of the first" countries to support Ukraine after Russia invaded, on his first visit to London since the war broke out nearly a year ago. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Zelensky: We know freedom will win
Putin reputed gf vpx
Putin's reputed girlfriend makes public comments about Ukraine war
Liubov Yarosh
Video: 102-year-old suffered under Stalin. Now she's making sniper suits for Ukraine's fight against Russia
video thumbnail robertson leopard tanks
CNN gets access to NATO exercise mimicking war with Russia
putin ukraine russia map
Retired US military official says Ukraine must cross Putin's 'red line' to win
Putin Yevgeny Prigozhin split
Could this man replace Putin? Hear Russian journalist's answer
