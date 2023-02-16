She met Putin when he was first elected. Hear how he's changed
Nina Khrushcheva, professor of international studies and great-grandaughter of former Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, talks to CNN's Erin Burnett about Russian President Vladimir Putin's transformation into an isolated figure.
01:21 - Source: CNN
