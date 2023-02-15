ADIYAMAN, TURKIYE - FEBRUARY 14: 18-year-old teenager, Muhammed Cafer Cetin is rescued by search and rescue teams from under rubble of a collapsed building 198 hours after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit Turkiye's Adiyaman, on February 14, 2023. On Feb. 06, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis. Later, at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district struck the region. (Photo by Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Rescuers still locating survivors trapped for over 200 hours
CNN's Sara Sidner reports on the miraculous rescues that continue in Turkey over nine days after two earthquakes struck the region.
World News 15 videos
2015 chinese spy balloon factory 02
Inside a Chinese factory that made high-tech balloons in 2015
03:45
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand's North Island. See the scene on the ground
01:26
nurses
Child found alive after a week under the rubble in Turkey
03:37
jerusalem
Two of her children died in a terror attack. Hear her message
01:47
juliette kayyem SCREENGRAB February 12 2023
Analyst thinks this is why more unidentified objects are being spotted
01:57
85 yo Turkey rescue orig 02
'Oh Aunty, how I love you': Hear man's response when elderly aunt is found after 152 hours under rubble
01:09
Some searchers are transitioning to mourners as time passes following earthquake
02:29
Kim Jong Un and his daughter attends a military parade celebrating North Korean army's founding anniversary where North Korea's latest weapons were displayed on February 08, 2023.
North Korea's parade shows off missiles and Kim Jong Un's potential successor. See what it looked like
01:30
amazon illegal mining amanpour 2
Indigenous communities battle illegal gold miners in the Amazon (2021)
04:53
china near space
This could be the next battlefield in modern warfare
02:22
spider marks russia ban 02/08
Why retired maj. general believes Russia is getting 'routinely smashed' by Ukraine
02:01
Rescuers celebrate after saving boy from rubble
00:50
syria earthquake drone
Drone footage shows massive destruction after earthquake
02:33
kim jong un daughter ripley pkg
Kim Jong Un's daughter on display at lavish event. Here's what it could mean
02:34
