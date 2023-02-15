screengrab quake survivors
Istanbul residents open doors for quake victims
Families in Istanbul, Turkey, are opening their doors to victims of last week's earthquake. CNN's Nada Bashir visits one family that has made the journey.
World News 16 videos
2015 chinese spy balloon factory 02
Inside a Chinese factory that made high-tech balloons in 2015
screengrab new zealand cyclone gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand's North Island. See the scene on the ground
nurses
Child found alive after a week under the rubble in Turkey
jerusalem
Two of her children died in a terror attack. Hear her message
juliette kayyem SCREENGRAB February 12 2023
Analyst thinks this is why more unidentified objects are being spotted
85 yo Turkey rescue orig 02
'Oh Aunty, how I love you': Hear man's response when elderly aunt is found after 152 hours under rubble
Karadsheh Adana pkg vpx
Some searchers are transitioning to mourners as time passes following earthquake
Kim Jong Un and his daughter attends a military parade celebrating North Korean army's founding anniversary where North Korea's latest weapons were displayed on February 08, 2023.
North Korea's parade shows off missiles and Kim Jong Un's potential successor. See what it looked like
amazon illegal mining amanpour 2
Indigenous communities battle illegal gold miners in the Amazon (2021)
china near space
This could be the next battlefield in modern warfare
spider marks russia ban 02/08
Why retired maj. general believes Russia is getting 'routinely smashed' by Ukraine
celebration boy rescue
Rescuers celebrate after saving boy from rubble
syria earthquake drone
Drone footage shows massive destruction after earthquake
kim jong un daughter ripley pkg
Kim Jong Un's daughter on display at lavish event. Here's what it could mean
syria turkey explainer 3
Here's why the earthquake in Turkey and Syria was so deadly
