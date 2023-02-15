Nicola Sturgeon says she will resign as Scottish first minister
Nicola Sturgeon announces that she will resign after eight years as Scotland's first minister.
01:12 - Source: CNN
World News 13 videos
Nicola Sturgeon says she will resign as Scottish first minister
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside a Chinese factory that made high-tech balloons in 2015
03:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand's North Island. See the scene on the ground
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Child found alive after a week under the rubble in Turkey
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Two of her children died in a terror attack. Hear her message
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Analyst thinks this is why more unidentified objects are being spotted
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Oh Aunty, how I love you': Hear man's response when elderly aunt is found after 152 hours under rubble
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Some searchers are transitioning to mourners as time passes following earthquake
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
North Korea's parade shows off missiles and Kim Jong Un's potential successor. See what it looked like
04:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Indigenous communities battle illegal gold miners in the Amazon (2021)
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
This could be the next battlefield in modern warfare
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why retired maj. general believes Russia is getting 'routinely smashed' by Ukraine
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rescuers celebrate after saving boy from rubble
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN