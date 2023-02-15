Inside a Chinese factory that made high-tech balloons in 2015
CNN's Selina Wang visits a possible former site of one of the six Chinese entities the Biden administration has blacklisted in response to the suspected Chinese spy balloon that traveled across US.
03:37 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
Inside a Chinese factory that made high-tech balloons in 2015
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand's North Island. See the scene on the ground
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Child found alive after a week under the rubble in Turkey
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Two of her children died in a terror attack. Hear her message
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Analyst thinks this is why more unidentified objects are being spotted
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Oh Aunty, how I love you': Hear man's response when elderly aunt is found after 152 hours under rubble
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Some searchers are transitioning to mourners as time passes following earthquake
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
North Korea's parade shows off missiles and Kim Jong Un's potential successor. See what it looked like
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Indigenous communities battle illegal gold miners in the Amazon (2021)
04:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
This could be the next battlefield in modern warfare
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why retired maj. general believes Russia is getting 'routinely smashed' by Ukraine
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rescuers celebrate after saving boy from rubble
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
What the US knows about China's spy balloon thus far
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Drone footage shows massive destruction after earthquake
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kim Jong Un's daughter on display at lavish event. Here's what it could mean
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN