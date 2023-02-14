These Africans are re-writing the rules of fashion and pageantry
In Senegal, award winning fashion designer Selly Raby Kane uses fashion and film to share the stories of Dakar. Former Miss Sierra Leone, Natasha Beckley, is giving young men and women the opportunity to compete on the world stage through her pageant agency, IAMSL.
