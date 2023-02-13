Dramatic video appears to show heavy losses among Russian armored formations
The eastern front has seen some of the heaviest fightings in Ukraine. Ukrainian and Russian sources say that the Russian mechanized brigade trying to push through the town of Vuhledar saw significant losses recently. CNN's David McKenzie has more.
01:34 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Dramatic video appears to show heavy losses among Russian armored formations
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers taking Russian prisoners
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear retired officer's warning to Ukraine ahead of potential Russian offensive
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what convicts fighting for Russia are saying about the war
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Author reacts to Musk's reversal on Ukraine funding: 'Tiniest tiny fraction' of Musk's wealth (2022)
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why retired maj. general believes Russia is getting 'routinely smashed' by Ukraine
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Zelensky: We know freedom will win
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin's reputed girlfriend makes public comments about Ukraine war
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: 102-year-old suffered under Stalin. Now she's making sniper suits for Ukraine's fight against Russia
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN gets access to NATO exercise mimicking war with Russia
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired US military official says Ukraine must cross Putin's 'red line' to win
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Could this man replace Putin? Hear Russian journalist's answer
03:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kherson was liberated 12 weeks ago. See why it's still a ghost town
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows scene in the 'eye of the storm' of Russia's invasion
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN goes into the trenches with Ukrainian troops fighting Russian soldiers
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
'He's becoming more and more emotional': Putin's former speechwriter decodes behavior
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN