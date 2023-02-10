Salma Salazar 1 0210
'We're really broken': Sister describes losing family in Turkey earthquake
Salma Salazar lost her sister, brother-in-law, and two nephews in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey. More than 22,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured in Turkey and Syria, officials say.
07:03 - Source: CNN
