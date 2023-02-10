Ukraine Car on Roof McKenzie vpx
Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers taking Russian prisoners
The Lead
Across Ukraine, Russian missile strikes are targeting key Ukrainian infrastructure as the one-year mark of the war nears. CNN's David McKenzie reports.
02:33
02:33
Wagner Convict Soldiers Pleitgen SCREENGRAB
Hear what convicts fighting for Russia are saying about the war
03:18
bill browder vpx
Author reacts to Musk's reversal on Ukraine funding: 'Tiniest tiny fraction' of Musk's wealth (2022)
01:54
spider marks russia ban 02/08
Why retired maj. general believes Russia is getting 'routinely smashed' by Ukraine
02:01
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses British MPs in Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster, home to Britain's House of Commons and House of Lords in central London on February 8, 2023. - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday hailed Britain as "one of the first" countries to support Ukraine after Russia invaded, on his first visit to London since the war broke out nearly a year ago. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Zelensky: We know freedom will win
02:09
Putin reputed gf vpx
Putin's reputed girlfriend makes public comments about Ukraine war
01:04
Liubov Yarosh
Video: 102-year-old suffered under Stalin. Now she's making sniper suits for Ukraine's fight against Russia
02:41
video thumbnail robertson leopard tanks
CNN gets access to NATO exercise mimicking war with Russia
02:56
putin ukraine russia map
Retired US military official says Ukraine must cross Putin's 'red line' to win
03:07
Putin Yevgeny Prigozhin split
Could this man replace Putin? Hear Russian journalist's answer
03:53
screengrab kherson building shelled
Kherson was liberated 12 weeks ago. See why it's still a ghost town
02:30
Konstantin Yefremov EBOF vpx
Russian soldier who fled Russia speaks to CNN
02:21
TOPSHOT - Firefighters work among debris of a destroyed building by a rocket strike in Kramatorsk on February 2, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - At least three people were killed on February 2, 2023 and 20 wounded when a Russian rocket struck a residential building in the centre of Kramatorsk, located in Ukraine's eastern industrial region of Donetsk. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Video shows scene in the 'eye of the storm' of Russia's invasion
02:25
Ukranian Soldiers Trenches 2 vpx
CNN goes into the trenches with Ukrainian troops fighting Russian soldiers
02:13
Ukraine Soldier Pleitgen vpx
'They didn't stop coming': Ukrainian soldier recalls being attacked by Russia's Wagner Group
06:49
Putin/ Speechwriter split
'He's becoming more and more emotional': Putin's former speechwriter decodes behavior
00:46
