Hear what convicts fighting for Russia are saying about the war
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen talks to two convicts in Ukrainian custody who were recruited by Wagner to fight for Russia as the mercenary group says they are done recruiting prisoners to join the invasion in Ukraine.
03:18 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
