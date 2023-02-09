CNN speaks to Turks still desperately searching for loved ones
CNN's Jomana Kharadsheh reports from Adana, Turkey, where survivors of the earthquake that has killed more than 16,000 people in Turkey and Syria are still desperately searching for their loved ones.
02:39 - Source: CNN
World News 17 videos
CNN speaks to Turks still desperately searching for loved ones
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kim Jong Un's daughter on display at lavish event. Here's what it could mean
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's why the earthquake in Turkey and Syria was so deadly
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Newborn still tied to mother with umbilical cord pulled from rubble
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
See image of a Chinese balloon hovering over Taiwan
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows trapped child comfort sibling under rubble
04:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
See photos showing US Navy recovering spy balloon from water
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I don't have hope.' Earthquake survivors wait for rescue of loved ones
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how rescuers are digging through rubble for missing persons in Turkey
05:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Drone footage shows massive destruction after earthquake
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dramatic video captures moment building collapses in Turkey
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter shows where US Navy searches for suspected Chinese spy balloon debris
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Turkey earthquake aftershocks captured on live TV
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the rescue scene after deadly quake hit Turkey
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter asks Chinese official about suspected spy balloon. See the exchange
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
See suspected China spy balloon fly over US skies
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear son of wrongfully detained American describe life in Chinese prison
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN