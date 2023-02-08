screengrab syrian child trapped
Video shows trapped child comfort sibling under rubble
Thousands have been killed and tens of thousands injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, according to officials. CNN's Salma Abdelaziz reports on the ongoing rescue efforts in war-torn Syria where a humantarian crisis was already unfolding before the earthquake.
04:11 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
screengrab syrian child trapped
Video shows trapped child comfort sibling under rubble
04:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chinese air balloon in taiwan
See image of a Chinese balloon hovering over Taiwan
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson)
See photos showing US Navy recovering spy balloon from water
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
earthquake survivor lon orig na
'I don't have hope.' Earthquake survivors wait for rescue of loved ones
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Becky Anderson/ quake
See how rescuers are digging through rubble for missing persons in Turkey
05:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
syria earthquake drone
Drone footage shows massive destruction after earthquake
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Turkey collapse
Dramatic video captures moment building collapses in Turkey
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
father weeps infant son syria earthquake
Father weeps over body of infant in heartbreaking scene
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dianne gallagher spy balloon debris
CNN reporter shows where US Navy searches for suspected Chinese spy balloon debris
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
turkey earthquake aftershocks caught on camera
Turkey earthquake aftershocks captured on live TV
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab turkey quake rescue
See the rescue scene after deadly quake hit Turkey
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
selina wang china minister of foreign affairs spokesperson SPLIT
CNN reporter asks Chinese official about suspected spy balloon. See the exchange
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
spy balloon
See suspected China spy balloon fly over US skies
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
detained american father son
Hear son of wrongfully detained American describe life in Chinese prison
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
watson myanmar
Militia is fighting back against Myanmar military government with makeshift weapons
03:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this picture taken on January 10, 2023, a woman checks rice prices at a main wholesale market in Karachi.
Why Pakistan is going through an economic crisis
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN