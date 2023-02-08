Stunning video shows newborn baby pulled from rubble in Syria
Thousands have been killed and tens of thousands injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, according to officials. CNN's Salma Abdelaziz reports on the ongoing rescue efforts in war-torn Syria where a humanitarian crisis was already unfolding before the earthquake.
