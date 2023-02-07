Liubov Yarosh
Video: 102-year-old suffered under Kremlin. Now she's making sniper suits for Ukraine's fight against Russia
Anderson Cooper 360
CNN's Sam Kiley interviews Liubov Yarosh, a 102-year-old great-grandmother in Ukraine who has long-running grievances against the Kremlin. Yarosh has endured politics under Joseph Stalin, multiple famines and loss at their hands, she explains. Now, as three of her grandchildren continue fighting in the war against Russia, Yarosh has also joined in the war effort in her own unique way.
02:41 - Source: CNN
