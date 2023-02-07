CNN captures the moment Turkey residents are rescued from debris
CNN's Nick Paton Walsh is on the ground in Turkey, where search-and-rescue efforts continue at the epicenter of a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that caused hundreds of buildings to collapse, trapping thousands of residents.
