Hear doctor in Syria describe situation after deadly earthquake
Survivors are still being pulled from the rubble in Turkey and Syria, more than 24 hours after a powerful earthquake toppled thousands of homes, killing more than 5,000 people. In an interview with CNN, pediatrician Dr Hatem, who is based in Northwest Syria, describes the aftermath hospitals are now dealing with.
03:26 - Source: CNN
