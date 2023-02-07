syria earthquake drone
Drone footage shows massive destruction after earthquake
Thousands of buildings have collapsed in Turkey and Syria, where a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed at least 5,000 people on Monday.
00:50 - Source: CNN
