See image of a Chinese balloon hovering over Taiwan
CNN obtained images of Chinese spy balloons, recently shot down in the US, hovering over Taiwan in recent months. China has long vowed to "reunify" the democratic island with the communist country's mainland, by force if necessary. One of the Chinese military's tools being high altitude balloons. CNN's Will Ripley has more from Taiwan.
03:05 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
See image of a Chinese balloon hovering over Taiwan
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I don't have hope.' Earthquake survivors wait for rescue of loved ones
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how rescuers are digging through rubble for missing persons in Turkey
05:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Drone footage shows massive destruction after earthquake
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dramatic video captures moment building collapses in Turkey
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Father weeps over body of infant in heartbreaking scene
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN gets access to NATO exercise mimicking war with Russia
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter shows where US Navy searches for suspected Chinese spy balloon debris
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Turkey earthquake aftershocks captured on live TV
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the rescue scene after deadly quake hit Turkey
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter asks Chinese official about suspected spy balloon. See the exchange
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
See suspected China spy balloon fly over US skies
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear son of wrongfully detained American describe life in Chinese prison
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Militia is fighting back against Myanmar military government with makeshift weapons
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kherson was liberated 12 weeks ago. See why it's still a ghost town
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Pakistan is going through an economic crisis
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN