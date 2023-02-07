chinese air balloon in taiwan
See image of a Chinese balloon hovering over Taiwan
Erin Burnett Out Front
CNN obtained images of Chinese spy balloons, recently shot down in the US, hovering over Taiwan in recent months. China has long vowed to "reunify" the democratic island with the communist country's mainland, by force if necessary. One of the Chinese military's tools being high altitude balloons. CNN's Will Ripley has more from Taiwan.
03:05 - Source: CNN
earthquake survivor lon orig na
'I don't have hope.' Earthquake survivors wait for rescue of loved ones
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Becky Anderson/ quake
See how rescuers are digging through rubble for missing persons in Turkey
05:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
syria earthquake drone
Drone footage shows massive destruction after earthquake
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Turkey collapse
Dramatic video captures moment building collapses in Turkey
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
father weeps infant son syria earthquake
Father weeps over body of infant in heartbreaking scene
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail robertson leopard tanks
CNN gets access to NATO exercise mimicking war with Russia
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dianne gallagher spy balloon debris
CNN reporter shows where US Navy searches for suspected Chinese spy balloon debris
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
turkey earthquake aftershocks caught on camera
Turkey earthquake aftershocks captured on live TV
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab turkey quake rescue
See the rescue scene after deadly quake hit Turkey
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
selina wang china minister of foreign affairs spokesperson SPLIT
CNN reporter asks Chinese official about suspected spy balloon. See the exchange
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
spy balloon
See suspected China spy balloon fly over US skies
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
detained american father son
Hear son of wrongfully detained American describe life in Chinese prison
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
watson myanmar
Militia is fighting back against Myanmar military government with makeshift weapons
03:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab kherson building shelled
Kherson was liberated 12 weeks ago. See why it's still a ghost town
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this picture taken on January 10, 2023, a woman checks rice prices at a main wholesale market in Karachi.
Why Pakistan is going through an economic crisis
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN