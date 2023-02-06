syrian boy trapped in earthquake rubble
Dramatic video emerging from Turkey and Syria after devastating earthquake
More than 1,300 people have been killed in Turkey and Syria, and thousands more injured, after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southern Turkey. CNN International Correspondent Jomana Karadsheh has more.
01:54
World News 16 videos
01:54
Source: CNN
screengrab turkey quake rescue
See the rescue scene after deadly quake hit Turkey
02:29
Source: CNN
costa rica balloon
Another suspected Chinese balloon spotted over Costa Rica
01:55
Source: CNN
RomanStatue2
Sewer repair workers uncover ancient Roman sculpture
00:57
Source: CNN
spy balloon
See suspected China spy balloon fly over US skies
03:31
Source: CNN
detained american father son
Hear son of wrongfully detained American describe life in Chinese prison
02:30
Source: CNN
watson myanmar
Militia is fighting back against Myanmar military government with makeshift weapons
03:58
Source: CNN
screengrab kherson building shelled
Kherson was liberated 12 weeks ago. See why it's still a ghost town
02:30
Source: CNN
In this picture taken on January 10, 2023, a woman checks rice prices at a main wholesale market in Karachi.
Why Pakistan is going through an economic crisis
02:28
Source: CNN
IranCoupleDance1
This video of an Iranian couple dancing resulted in a 10-year prison sentence
01:19
Source: CNN
STILL boy shark attack
8-year-old boy proudly shows off the fish he caught. See the scary moment that followed
00:45
Source: CNN
screengrab myanmar rebel fighter 2
CNN obtains exclusive footage showing Myanmar's 'forgotten war'
04:04
Source: CNN
01 Jake Tapper Netanyahu interview SCREENGRAB
Netanyahu touts Trump's wins with Israel but points out one 'big mistake'
05:49
Source: CNN
netanyahu 2
Tapper challenges Netanyahu on his controversial proposal that has sparked massive protests
06:22
Source: CNN
Chairperson of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, Gautam Adani, speaks at the World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai on November 19, 2022.
Adani's wealth takes more hits as India's stock market plunges
03:02
Source: CNN
andrei medvedev
Wagner defector details brutal executions he witnessed
01:29
Source: CNN