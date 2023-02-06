See indoor scene in Turkey when the earthquake hit
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake has hit southern Turkey, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake's depth is 24.1 kilometers (14.9 miles), located 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, Gaziantep province, according to the USGS. CNN Supervising Meteorologist Brandon Miller explains why this earthquake could be particularly devastating.
