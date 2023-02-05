putin ukraine russia map
Retired US military official says Ukraine must cross Putin's 'red line' to win
Fareed Zakaria, GPS
Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges (Ret.) tells CNN's Fareed Zakaria why the Russian-occupied region of Crimea could be a decisive area for the Ukrainian military in the next phase of the war.
