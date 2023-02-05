Hear what retired lt. general thinks China learned with spy balloon
Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling says he believes it is more likely China was trying to learn how the US would respond to the spy balloon rather than collect real intelligence from the endeavor.
01:37 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Hear what retired lt. general thinks China learned with spy balloon
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Could this man replace Putin? Hear Russian journalist's answer
03:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
See suspected China spy balloon fly over US skies
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear son of wrongfully detained American describe life in Chinese prison
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Militia is fighting back against Myanmar military government with makeshift weapons
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kherson was liberated 12 weeks ago. See why it's still a ghost town
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Pakistan is going through an economic crisis
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
This video of an Iranian couple dancing resulted in a 10-year prison sentence
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
8-year-old boy proudly shows off the fish he caught. See the scary moment that followed
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN obtains exclusive footage showing Myanmar's 'forgotten war'
04:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Netanyahu touts Trump's wins with Israel but points out one 'big mistake'
05:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper challenges Netanyahu on his controversial proposal that has sparked massive protests
06:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Adani's wealth takes more hits as India's stock market plunges
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN goes to Ukraine front lines with key drone unit
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wagner defector details brutal executions he witnessed
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Blackouts killed thousands of his chickens. Hear why this farmer is furious
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN