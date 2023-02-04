01 Bobi oldest dog
Guinness World Records names world's oldest dog to ever live
Bobi, at the age of 30 years and 268 days, has been crowned the world's oldest living dog -- and the oldest dog to ever live -- by Guinness World Records.
00:54 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
01 Bobi oldest dog
Guinness World Records names world's oldest dog to ever live
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Michelle Yeoh on how her Oscar-nominated role was first offered to Jackie Chan
03:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
creative soul photography disney princesses v2
Photographers empower girls of color by reimagining Disney princesses
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
frozen jeans
Reporter froze a pair of jeans in minutes during 'epic' cold blast in Vermont
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
deinfluencing thumb
Forget influencers. 'Deinfluencing' is now a thing
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
VIDEO THUMBNAIL stolen car canada mall
Security footage shows suspects driving stolen car into shopping mall
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A green comet named Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), which last passed by our planet about 50,000 years ago and is expected to be most visible to stargazers this week, is seen journeying tens of millions of miles (km) away from Earth in this telescope image taken on Jauary 21, 2023. Dan Bartlett /Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Green comet seen from Earth for first time since Stone Age
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
punxsutawney phil groundhog day 2023
See what Punxsutawney Phil predicted on Groundhog Day
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Arizona dashcam person running freeway i10 affil cprog hnk vpx_00000601.png
'Speechless': Trucking association chief reacts to video of jaywalker on I-10
01:31
Now playing
- Source: KTVK
STILL boy shark attack
8-year-old boy proudly shows off the fish he caught. See the scary moment that followed
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Jimmy Kimmel MIke Lindell 2
See Jimmy Kimmel interview Mike Lindell from inside a claw machine
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab 6 year old grubhub
Man let 6-year-old son play with his phone. See what ended up happening
01:42
Now playing
- Source: WDIV
(from left) Ben Aldridge, Kristen Cui, and Jonathan Groff in KNOCK AT THE CABIN, directed and co-written by M. Night Shyamalan.
M. Night Shyamalan's newest thriller features 'a different kind of home invasion'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
segun
Entertainment journalist questions surprise Oscar nomination for 'a move that no one saw'
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tyler Perry Oprah SCREENGRAB
Tyler Perry describes surprise cold call from Oprah
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TikTok diamond_salazar
Is the '100 envelope challenge' a smart money move?
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN