Chang: Not shooting down balloon could embolden China
By not shooting down the balloon, "we convince the Chinese we're incapable," says Gordon Chang, author of The Great US-China Tech War. "It could push them to do things which can't be undone."
04:07 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 15 videos
Chang: Not shooting down balloon could embolden China
04:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Forget influencers. 'Deinfluencing' is now a thing
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Photographers empower girls of color by reimagining Disney princesses
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch the 2023 Super Bowl ads
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'Dr. Phil' show is coming to an end. See some of the most explosive interviews
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See Jimmy Kimmel interview Mike Lindell from inside a claw machine
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
DirectTV's move to drop right-wing channel has Conservatives crying foul
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See what presenter does after guest's phone keeps ringing on air
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is the '100 envelope challenge' a smart money move?
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The son we love more': Late night hosts laugh at Super Bowl competition between brothers
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See 'SNL' cast members hit on Michael B. Jordan after they find out he's single
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: This tiny shape-shifting robot can melt its way out of a cage
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fox News reporter makes emotional return to air after recovering from Ukraine attack
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
US Surgeon General says 13 is too young to join social media. Hear why
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Make my dad famous': A daughter's quest to showcase her dad's artwork
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN Business