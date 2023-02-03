VIDEO THUMBNAIL stolen car canada mall
Security footage shows suspects driving stolen car into shopping mall
Police are looking for the two suspects who drove the stolen car through a shopping mall in Vaughn, Ontario and stole a number of electronics.
00:45 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 14 videos
VIDEO THUMBNAIL stolen car canada mall
Security footage shows suspects driving stolen car into shopping mall
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Jimmy Kimmel MIke Lindell 2
See Jimmy Kimmel interview Mike Lindell from inside a claw machine
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TikTok diamond_salazar
Is the '100 envelope challenge' a smart money move?
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Travis and Jason Kelce
'The son we love more': Late night hosts laugh at Super Bowl competition between brothers
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
SNL Michael B. Jordan 1
See 'SNL' cast members hit on Michael B. Jordan after they find out he's single
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tiny Robot orig jc
Video: This tiny shape-shifting robot can melt its way out of a cage
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Benjamin Hall Fox News
Fox News reporter makes emotional return to air after recovering from Ukraine attack
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks with CNN.
US Surgeon General says 13 is too young to join social media. Hear why
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Argo boating app 2
'Make my dad famous': A daughter's quest to showcase her dad's artwork
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Audi Activesphere Concept
Watch this battery-powered Audi SUV concept turn into a pickup
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 drew barrymore m3gan
See Drew Barrymore's transformation into killer doll M3GAN
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Donald Trump uses his cellphone as he holds a roundtable discussion with Governors about the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19, known as coronavirus, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2-year ban
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jake Auchincloss
Congressman gives speech written by AI
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A traveler looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 11, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.
'The system is stressed to the max': United CEO weighs in on industry woes
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN