CNN receives exclusive look inside Myanmar 2 years into military coup
CNN's Ivan Watson offers a rare look inside Myanmar two years after a military coup ousted democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
03:58 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
CNN receives exclusive look inside Myanmar 2 years into military coup
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Maybe 40 or 50 yards': CNN reporter on moments multiple missile strikes struck
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Pakistan is going through an economic crisis
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
This video of an Iranian couple dancing resulted in a 10-year prison sentence
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
8-year-old boy proudly shows off the fish he caught. See the scary moment that followed
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN obtains exclusive footage showing Myanmar's 'forgotten war'
04:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Netanyahu touts Trump's wins with Israel but points out one 'big mistake'
05:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper challenges Netanyahu on his controversial proposal that has sparked massive protests
06:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Adani's wealth takes more hits as India's stock market plunges
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN goes to Ukraine front lines with key drone unit
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wagner defector details brutal executions he witnessed
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Blackouts killed thousands of his chickens. Hear why this farmer is furious
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive: Protester who survived Iranian regime's brutal crackdown speaks to CNN
05:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Boris Johnson claims Putin threatened him
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Go inside Pakistan mosque following suspected suicide attack
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter breaks down Jerusalem synagogue shooting
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN