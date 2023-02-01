Ukranian Soldiers Trenches 2 vpx
CNN goes into the trenches with Ukrainian troops fighting Russian soldiers
Situation Room
CNN's Fred Pleitgen gets a firsthand look at how Ukrainian troops are fighting against Russian soldiers in the eastern part of Ukraine.
02:13 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
screengrab myanmar rebel fighter 2
CNN obtains exclusive footage showing Myanmar's 'forgotten war'
04:04
01 Jake Tapper Netanyahu interview SCREENGRAB
Netanyahu touts Trump's wins with Israel but points out one 'big mistake'
05:49
netanyahu 2
Tapper challenges Netanyahu on his controversial proposal that has sparked massive protests
06:22
putin gallyamov split vpx
What ex-Putin aide says about Putin's recent behavior
03:05
andrei medvedev
Wagner defector details brutal executions he witnessed
01:29
screengrab chicken farmer zoomed in
Blackouts killed thousands of his chickens. Hear why this farmer is furious
04:03
split Ashkan Morovati iranian protester
Exclusive: Protester who survived Iranian regime's brutal crackdown speaks to CNN
05:57
boris johnson vladimir putin SPLIT
Boris Johnson claims Putin threatened him
02:22
Pakistan Mezquita
Go inside Pakistan mosque following suspected suicide attack
01:28
Israeli security forces deploy at the site of a reported attack in a settler neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on January 27, 2023. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN reporter breaks down Jerusalem synagogue shooting
01:58
US Israel Military 2 vpx
CNN goes to the front lines of major US and Israel joint military exercise
02:38
Auckland flooding
Record rainfall hits New Zealand's largest city. See what it did to the airport
01:02
screengrab india protest bbc
Video shows clash between students and police over banned BBC documentary
02:32
screengrab official blocks interview
CNN went deep into rural China. This is how officials reacted
09:37
VIDEO THUMBNAIL bus turkey plunges into lake
CCTV video shows bus flooded with water after plunging into lake
00:48
