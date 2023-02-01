01 Jake Tapper Netanyahu interview SCREENGRAB
Netanyahu says he was asked to mediate between Ukraine and Russia
The Lead
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describes his long relationship with President Joe Biden, the war in Ukraine and weighs in on former President Trump's list of accomplishments with Israel when he was in office.
05:49 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
01 Jake Tapper Netanyahu interview SCREENGRAB
Netanyahu says he was asked to mediate between Ukraine and Russia
05:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine pleitgen
CNN goes to Ukraine front lines with key drone unit
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
andrei medvedev
Wagner defector details brutal executions he witnessed
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab chicken farmer zoomed in
Blackouts killed thousands of his chickens. Hear why this farmer is furious
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
split Ashkan Morovati iranian protester
Exclusive: Protester who survived Iranian regime's brutal crackdown speaks to CNN
05:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
boris johnson vladimir putin SPLIT
Boris Johnson claims Putin threatened him
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pakistan Mezquita
Go inside Pakistan mosque following suspected suicide attack
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 Col Cedric Leighton January 18 2023
Retired colonel shows Russia's strategy in eastern Ukraine
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Israeli security forces deploy at the site of a reported attack in a settler neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on January 27, 2023. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN reporter breaks down Jerusalem synagogue shooting
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Auckland flooding
Record rainfall hits New Zealand's largest city. See what it did to the airport
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab india protest bbc
Video shows clash between students and police over banned BBC documentary
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
diddly squat
Russians on Western tanks for Ukraine: 'Our opinions mean diddly-squat'
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab official blocks interview
CNN went deep into rural China. This is how officials reacted
09:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL bus turkey plunges into lake
CCTV video shows bus flooded with water after plunging into lake
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Israel Military 2 vpx
CNN goes to the front lines of major US and Israel joint military exercise
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2021" held in the Patriot Park, in Kubinka outside Moscow on August 23, 2021. (Photo by Ramil SITDIKOV / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by RAMIL SITDIKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Putin's latest problem? His own military
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN