Johnny Kalenga Screengrab AV
Zambian instructor empowers kids through skateboarding
Johnny Kalenga is transforming his hometown of Mongu, Zambia through his non-profit WeSkate Mongu. The skateboard instructor's lessons go beyond teaching gnarly tricks, as he aims to provide kids with a safe space to learn.
02:56 - Source: CNN
