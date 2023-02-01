Zambian instructor empowers kids through skateboarding
Johnny Kalenga is transforming his hometown of Mongu, Zambia through his non-profit WeSkate Mongu. The skateboard instructor's lessons go beyond teaching gnarly tricks, as he aims to provide kids with a safe space to learn.
